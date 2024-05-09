Bullpen Bested by Everett, C's Lose 6-2

May 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Canadians starter Ryan Jennings went five scoreless innings and left with the lead but the Vancouver 'pen was unable to hold off the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] in a 6-2 loss Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Jennings gritted his way through the outing, stranding runners on base in each frame while scattering six hits - including four doubles - and a pair of walks while striking out three. He was staked to a 1-0 lead after Dasan Brown cranked a two-out homer in the fourth to put the C's in front.

The lead lasted until the sixth. Everett got to three different relievers for a combined six runs on five hits and six walks - including one with the bases loaded - between the sixth, seventh and eighth to go up 6-1.

Glenn Santiago clubbed his first Northwest League big fly of the year in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to four for what proved to be Vancouver's final run of the night in a 6-2 loss.

Eight of nine starters managed to reach base but the C's left nine aboard and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Estiven Machado was the lone Vancouver hitter with multiple knocks; he stroked a pair of wall-ball doubles in consecutive at-bats. Rafael Ohashi continued his dominance on the mound by retiring all four hitters he faced to stretch his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 13.

Chris McElvain looks to lead the Canadians back to the win column tomorrow afternoon in another FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be live across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live (MiLB.TV). Tickets and more information for this week's homestand are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.