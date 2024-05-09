Canadians Even Series with AquaSox

May 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Vancouver, BC: Vancouver catcher Jommer Hernandez went 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Vancouver Canadians edged the AquaSox, 5-4, before a crowd of 1,918 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Hernandez drove in runs with each of his three hits, the last one coming on a single to right that drove in Brennan Orf with what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

Vancouver built a 3-0 lead after four innings. Hernandez delivered a two-out single to center in the second inning scoring Orf, which made it 1-0. In the fourth inning with one out, Orf tripled down the right-field line and later scored on an RBI single from Dylan Rock. Rock advanced to second on an error, and later scored from third on an infield hit from Hernandez.

Vancouver starting pitcher Geison Urbaez turned in five no-hit no-run innings. He walked three and struck out five while throwing 78 pitches.

The AquaSox were without a hit for 6 1/3 innings until Bill Knight's single to left in the top of the seventh. With two on and one out, Axel Sanchez hit a three-run home run to leftfield against Vancouver reliever Grayson Thurman, which tied the game at 3-3.

Brock Rodden led off the top of the eighth for the AquaSox and tripled to center off the glove of Dasan Brown. Josh Hood followed with a sacrifice fly to score Hood and give the AquaSox a 4-3 lead.

AquaSox right-hander Tyler Cleveland (0-1) entered the game in the bottom of the eighth. After two walks and a hit batter, the bases were loaded with nobody out. Estiven Machado's scoring flyball tied the game at 4-4, while Hernandez singled home Orf to provide the margin of victory.

AquaSox starting pitcher Marcelo Perez, making his first appearance in just over two weeks, completed three innings. He allowed just two hits and one run. He walked one and struck out three while throwing 46 pitches.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett returns to Funko Field for a 12-game home stand starting on Tuesday, May 14th against the Eugene Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.