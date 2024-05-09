Hillsboro Drops Second Game Of Series Against Spokane

May 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- The Spokane Indians (16-8) matched up against the Hillsboro Hops (12-16) for their second game of the series. Spokane won the match up 4-2, evening up the series at one game apiece.

William Corcoran started on the bump for Hillsboro, matching up against Mason Green. Corcoran only allowed one earned run and struck out eight, going seven innings. Green pitched five innings for Spokane and allowed four hits and no earned runs. Andrew Pintar went two-for-four with a double. After both teams scored one run in the second inning, the game remained tied at 1-1 until the tenth inning when Spokane scored three runs to put them up 4-, eventually beating the Hops 4-2.

The Spokane Indians got on the board first when Juan Guerrero hit a one-run homer off of Corcoran in the top of the second. This was the only run Corcoran gave up in the game.

Green allowed a lead-off walk to Kevin Sim. An error by the Spokane shortstop put runners on first and second. Pintar came back up to the plate and for his second hit of the night had an RBI single, tying the game at 1-1.

Green went five innings, allowing four hits, four walks, and two strikeouts. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Braxton Hyde took over for Spokane.

After a stellar day on the mound, only allowing three hits and one earned run, with eight strikeouts, Corcoran's day was over and Kyle Amendt came into the game. Amendt struck out two in the eighth.

With two outs and two runners on first and second Jose Fernandez got picked off at first base, keeping the game tied 1-1 going into the ninth.

With two runners on and one out, Amendt struck out a batter and then catcher Gavin Logan caught a runner at third to get out of the jam. After nine innings of play, the game was still tied 1-1, with neither team scoring since the second inning.

In the tenth inning, Junior Cerda came in in relief for Amendt. The ghost runner on second advanced to third on a balk from Cerda. The runner then scored after Cerda allowed a single putting Spokane up 2-1. Jesus Ordonez hit his first homer of the year to put them up 4-1.

In the bottom of the tenth Neyfy Castillo singled to score the ghost runner, but the Hops could not recover and lost the game 4-2.

Hillsboro left 11 runners on base and went three-for-twelve with runners in scoring position. Corcoran had a great day on the mound, but his efforts were not met with any support from the offense.

For the Spokane Indians Juan Guerrero went two-for-four with a home run.

Game three of the series between Hillsboro and Spokane will be tomorrow at 11:05 with the pregame show starting at 10:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

