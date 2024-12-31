Walter Fletcher Signs for Two Years

December 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has reached a two-year agreement with American running back Walter Fletcher.

Fletcher (5'9'', 202 lbs.) carried the ball 141 times in 2024 for a total of 764 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 71 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2023, he helped the team win the Grey Cup.

The 28-year-old joined the team in 2022 after spending one season with Edmonton in 2021.

Fletcher played three years for the Edinboro Fighting Scots. During his second year, he ran for a school-record 1,740 yards on 253 carries.

Fletcher transferred to play for the Ball State Cardinals in 2019. He gained 726 yards and five touchdowns that season. He also caught 26 passes for 306 yards and two majors.

"Walter delivered the goods in his first season as a starter with us after waiting for his turn," said Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "Both on the ground and in the air, he is a threat to his opponents. He has unparalleled speed, and you never know what he's going to do on the field. We are happy that he is tied to our team for two more years."

The team also added American defensive back Tiawan Mullen to its roster for two seasons.

Mullen (5'10'', 180 lbs.) spent four seasons (2019-22) with the Indiana Hoosiers. In 40 games, he recorded 144 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 28 pass breakups. He recovered two fumbles and forced four. In 2020, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the FWAA First Team All-Conference, in addition to being on the "Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List."

The 24-year-old spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

