Seeing Double: Riders Extend Herdman-Reed Twins

December 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebackers Jordan and Justin Herdman Reed to contract extensions.

Jordan Herdman-Reed (6'0-229) remains in the Green and White for 2025 after suiting up for 13 games in 2024 and making eight special teams tackles.

Herdman-Reed spent the 2023 season with the Calgary Stampeders where he played 16 games, primarily on special teams, and earned 10 tackles. Prior to joining the Stampeders, Herdman-Reed spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2021-22). He played in 17 games and made six special teams tackles.

The 30-year-old linebacker was selected in the sixth round by the B.C. Lions in the 2017 CFL Draft and played three seasons with the Lions. Over his professional career, he has logged 96 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble over 76 games played.

The Winnipeg native had a standout collegiate career at Simon Fraser University, where he was named GNAC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. As a senior, Jordan was AFCA Division II All-America Second Team and nominated for the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II Football.

Justin Herdman-Reed (6'0-223) returns to the Riders for a fifth season. He initially signed with the Club in 2021 and has since been a reliable force on special teams, adding 41 special teams tackles and 10 defensive tackles over 40 games played.

The Winnipeg, MB, native was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the seventh round (54th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. During his time with the Argonauts, Herdman-Reed appeared in 30 games, recording 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams' tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He later signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020 before joining the Roughriders.

Herdman-Reed had an impressive collegiate career at Simon Fraiser University where he played five seasons for the Red Leafs. In 40 games, He amassed 220 tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, six quarterback sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries - one of which he returned for a touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.