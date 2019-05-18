Walleye Snap Oilers Home Winning Streak
May 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - An eight-game home winning streak came to an end for the Tulsa Oilers (10-8-0) Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye (11-3-2) at the BOK Center. The Walleye have a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
The Oilers found the back of the net first when Adam Pleskach tipped a shot from Eric Drapluk for a power play goal midway through the opening frame. Toledo tied the game when Shane Berschbach snuck a shot through the legs of Devin Williams from low in the right circle. During a late Oilers power play, the Walleye drew a delayed Tulsa penalty and A.J. Jenks beat Williams on a short-handed breakaway to put Toledo ahead 2-1 after one. Williams left the game with an apparent injury at that point and Ian Keserich took his place between the pipes.
Toledo opened up a 30-18 shots advantage after two periods, continuing to cause problems for the Oilers. Dylan Sadowy stepped out of the penalty box and fed a pass over to Tyler Spezia, who beat Keserich on a breakaway. The Walleye carried the 3-1 lead into the final stanza.
The Oilers had a late chance with the goalie pulled, but a rebound attempt from Tanner Kaspick was chipped just wide of the Toledo net. Berschbach scored an empty net goal in the final seconds to complete the scoring.
Game 6 of the series is Monday at 6:35pm CT at the Huntington Center in Toledo. If necessary, a Game 7 would resolve the series Wednesday in Tulsa at the BOK Center at 7:05pm. Monday's game can be heard on The Sports Animal Radio Network, www.mixlr.com/tulsaoilers or ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:15pm CT.
--
Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information on playoff ticket packages. Single-game tickets are also on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. 2019-20 season tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2019
- Walleye Snap Oilers Home Winning Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Are Eastern Conference Champs, Beat Everblades 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Everblades' Season Ends with Game 5 Loss to Growlers - Florida Everblades
- Newfoundland Captures E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.