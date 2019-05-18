Walleye Snap Oilers Home Winning Streak

May 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - An eight-game home winning streak came to an end for the Tulsa Oilers (10-8-0) Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye (11-3-2) at the BOK Center. The Walleye have a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers found the back of the net first when Adam Pleskach tipped a shot from Eric Drapluk for a power play goal midway through the opening frame. Toledo tied the game when Shane Berschbach snuck a shot through the legs of Devin Williams from low in the right circle. During a late Oilers power play, the Walleye drew a delayed Tulsa penalty and A.J. Jenks beat Williams on a short-handed breakaway to put Toledo ahead 2-1 after one. Williams left the game with an apparent injury at that point and Ian Keserich took his place between the pipes.

Toledo opened up a 30-18 shots advantage after two periods, continuing to cause problems for the Oilers. Dylan Sadowy stepped out of the penalty box and fed a pass over to Tyler Spezia, who beat Keserich on a breakaway. The Walleye carried the 3-1 lead into the final stanza.

The Oilers had a late chance with the goalie pulled, but a rebound attempt from Tanner Kaspick was chipped just wide of the Toledo net. Berschbach scored an empty net goal in the final seconds to complete the scoring.

Game 6 of the series is Monday at 6:35pm CT at the Huntington Center in Toledo. If necessary, a Game 7 would resolve the series Wednesday in Tulsa at the BOK Center at 7:05pm. Monday's game can be heard on The Sports Animal Radio Network, www.mixlr.com/tulsaoilers or ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:15pm CT.

--

Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information on playoff ticket packages. Single-game tickets are also on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. 2019-20 season tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.