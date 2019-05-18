ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Florida's Ben Masella has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #M-4, Florida at Newfoundland, on May 17.

Masella was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 15:07 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Masella will miss Game 5 of Florida's series at Newfoundland tonight (May 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

