Everblades' Season Ends with Game 5 Loss to Growlers

St. John's, NL - The Florida Everblades outshot the Newfoundland Growlers by 13 but couldn't find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday at Mile One Centre.

Needing a win to extend their season, the Everblades couldn't solve Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig for the second straight night as their season came to an end.

With a pileup of bodies in front of 'Blades goaltender Callum Booth, Zach O'Brien fired a shot from the slot in the last two minutes of the second period. Booth made the first save, but Scott Pooley punched in the rebound from the side of the net to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead, which proved to be enough to earn the victory.

The Growlers added two goals in the third period to seal the victory. Hudson Elynuik scored on a zone rush from the slot at the 7:43 mark of the third period to extend the lead to two, and Giorgio Estephan scored on a sharp angle try with 7:25 left in the third period for the final goal of the night.

Booth finished the night with 20 saves on 23 shots in his 12th straight postseason start. Garteig made 36 saves to pick up the win.

Florida finished its 21st ECHL season with 50 wins for only the third time in team history and qualified for the conference finals for the second consecutive year, only the second time in team history it has made back to back appearances in the conference finals.

