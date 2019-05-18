Growlers Are Eastern Conference Champs, Beat Everblades 3-0

May 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers are Eastern Conference Champions after defeating the Flordia Everblades 3-0 at Mile One Centre on Saturday night.

The Growlers opened the scoring late in the second period as Scott Pooley backhanded in a rebound past Everblades goalie Callum Booth.

In a series where penalty's and physical play were common place, game five was tame. The teams combined for only 2 minutes of penalties, as Everblades Joe Cox was nabbed for interference in the first period.

Both teams kept the pressure on into the third period but the Growlers pulled away, Hudson Elynuik made the Everblades pay after a neutral zone turnover by snapping the puck between the legs of Booth to give the Growlers the 2-0 lead. Giorgio Estephan landed the insurance goal at 12:25 of the third period while Growlers goaltender Michael Gartieg posted his second straight shutout and finished with 36 saves.

The Kelly Cup Finals will start on home ice at Mile One Centre, games one and two are slated for Saturday, May 25th and Sunday May 26th, Both games will start at 7 p.m.

Quick Hits

The Newfoundland Growlers will play with either Tulsa or Toledo in the Kelly Cup Finals.

Micheal Gartieg earned his second straight shutout, his third of the playoffs

The three stars were 3 - H. Elynuik (NFL), 2 - G. Estephan (NFL) and 1 - M. Garteig (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Saturday Night at Mile One Centre against either the Tulsa Oilers or the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be on-sale soon at the Mile One Centre Box office and online at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.