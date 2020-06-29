Walleye Sign Pair of D-Men for the Season

June 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- Toledo, OH - Defensemen Butrus Ghafari (Boo-tris Gah-far-ee) and Connor Walters have agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Ghafari played one game with the Walleye last season (signed on March 10, 2020) after playing 36 games for Michigan State where he had 5 points (2G, 3A) for the Spartans. The 23-year-old Michigan native appeared in 114 career games at Michigan State.

"We brought Butrus to Toledo at the end of the 19-20 season and liked is character and investment of wanting to get better every day," said Toledo Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is a strong defender, hardworking, blue collar type player who will develop quickly into a solid pro."

Walters joins Toledo after patrolling the blueline for Brock University appearing in 56 games tallying 29 points (3G, 26A), where he was named to the 2018-19 OUA All-Star team. Prior to that, the 23-year-old spent parts of three seasons each in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack and Hamilton Bulldogs.

"Connor has won an OHL Championship, playing on the same team as Kaden Fulcher, so he knows what it takes to win when the pressure is on. He is a steady, reliable defenseman who shows poise with the puck. We look forward to helping Connor continue his development."

The Welland Ontario native skated for a combined 260 games in the OHL with 10 goals, 57 assists, 67 points, and 85 penalty minutes.

ECHL Stories from June 29, 2020

