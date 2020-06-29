Mavericks Sign Rookie Defenseman Tommy Muck

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their first acquisition of the offseason Monday, signing rookie defenseman Tommy Muck to a Standard Player Contract.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Tommy Muck as a part of Mavs Country," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He instills the qualities that we want in our Mavs players. He was an exceptional leader at Bemidji State, captaining the team his senior year.

"He put up impressive numbers as a senior and continued to stand out all season long," O'Had continued, "Coaches and scouts rave about his compete level and willingness to always do what is best for the team. He routinely is first over the boards for critical moments, penalty kill and when the team needs an energy boost. He is exactly the type of young, hungry d-man that can be very successful at the pro level. He is chock full of character and an exceptional addition to the Mavs."

Muck, a five-foot-10-inches 170-pounder from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota comes to the Mavericks after a four-year career at Bemidji State University. Muck shined in his senior year, as he was selected Team Captain by his teammates and put up 20 points on four goals and 16 assists in 37 games with a plus-15 plus-minus rating. Muck was selected to the second team of the WCHA's All-Star team for the 2019-20 season.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

