Season Update from Michael Franke

Dear Komet Fans,

We felt that it was a good time to reach out to our fans and season ticket holders and give a quick update on the 2020-21 Komet season, our 69th consecutive season of professional hockey in Fort Wayne.

First and foremost, the ECHL and its member teams are confident that there will be a 20-21 season. A start date to the season is the biggest question mark at this time. We of course are hoping for October 16th, the regular schedule opening night in Indianapolis, with the Komets home opener, on Saturday, October 17th. Time will tell on whether that can happen or not.

The ECHL has a game plan in the event that the start of the season would have to be delayed. The goal will be to play a full 72 game schedule. All ECHL teams have been asked to submit playing dates for the remaining days in April, all of May and the month of June 2021 to complete the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Komet organization has been involved in this decision-making process and we're very comfortable with the plan.

If there would be a major return of COVID 19 that would cancel the season, the Komets would offer refunds to our season ticket holders that choose not to keep their funds on account for the 2021-22 season. Obviously, we are not anticipating the season to be cancelled, but we wanted you be informed if that were to occur.

We are also very excited to report that when you return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Komet Hockey, the building will be safer than ever. Mandates by the CDC have strict requirements on buildings regarding sanitizing systems that will keep surfaces free of germs, and many sanitizing stations throughout the building. We believe this is a very positive upgrade as we get back to our new normal.

There is no reason for further speculation at this time, but thankfully time is on our side.

It is our hope that you and your family are doing well during this difficult time. There will be plenty of Komet news as we move in to the month of July with players signings and other hockey operation information.

COVID 19 has changed everything, and keeping you informed regarding Komet hockey is a priority for us.

Feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We will start seeing customers in our office starting July 6th. Enjoy your July 4th Holiday and we promise to keep you updated!

Go Komets!

Michael Franke, President

