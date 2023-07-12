Wallace, Fuenning Homer; Cutters Top Thunder

Garrett Wallace and Will Fuenning propelled the Cutters offense with a pair of solo home runs, as Williamsport topped Trenton 7-4 on Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Wallace finished the night 2-for-2 with a triple and the homer, driving in a run and scoring three more. The Cutters second basemen drew a pair of walks as well.

Adam Becker went 1-for-3 on the night, driving in two runs and now leads the club (second half) with 5 RBI.

Starter Shaun Gamelin allowed a pair of runs (two solo homers) over six innings of work, picking up his 2nd win of the season.

Trenton homered twice and leads the MLB Draft League with 20 as a team. The Cutters two home runs give them 17 as a team, good for 2nd in the league.

WP: Shaun Gamelin (2-0) LP: John Gilreath (0-1) SV: Tommy Green (1) Crosscutters Record: 2-2 (2nd half)

Next Game: Thursday, July 13th vs Trenton Thunder, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, July 13th vs Trenton Thunder, 6:35 p.m.

Henry Hynoski Appearance, Thirsty Thursday, Thank You Thursday

