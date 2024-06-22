Walks Help Lift Cowlitz Past Pippins

June 22, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







LONGVIEW, Washington - A plethora of free passes helped Cowlitz beat Yakima Valley 6-2 on Friday at David Story Field.

The Black Bears scored three times in the seventh to break open a one-run ballgame to take the first game of the three-game series. Five Cowlitz players drew walks in the inning after the Pippins had closed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the inning.

The Pippins weren't able to mount a comeback after that.

Cowlitz had jumped out to a one-run lead early on after an RBI single from Sergio DeCello brought in Dylan Schlaegel. The Pippins offense did not respond until nearly halfway through the game, and tied the score on a passed ball that plated David Ballenilla in the fifth.

Two runs came in for Cowlitz in the sixth and the Black Bears held a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning. Casey Wayne's double scored Adrian Hinojosa to cut the deficit to just one run for Yakima Valley.

The Pippins were able to punch out eight Black Bears batters, as Carson Judd once again had a strong start. He allowed just four hits and two earned runs before he was subbed out of the game for Justin Cuellar. The Washington State University pitcher matched a single-game season high with his eight strikeouts, but suffered his first loss of the season.

Cuellar, Davis Koester and Parker Smith all made relief appearances on the bump for the Pipps and allowed for three runs - all of which were charged to Cuellar.

At the plate, Yakima Valley hit just 6-for-31, with no player getting more than one hit. This was the second time in a row where the Pippins struggled to find offense in the first game of a road series, as Yakima Valley was no-hit in a shutout game one loss at Ridgefield a week ago.

Game two is set for a 6:35 p.m. PT first pitch Saturday.

