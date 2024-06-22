AppleSox Can't Hold Early Lead vs. Sweets

June 22, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning but fell to the Walla Walla Sweets, 8-5, on Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee raced out to an early lead thanks to each of its first six hitters reaching base but suffered just its second loss at home in league play.

Reigning WCL Pitcher Of The Week Evan Canfield surrendered two runs (one earned) over five innings. He struck out four to move five away from hitting 100 in his AppleSox career.

Each of the AppleSox' first six hitters to bat in the bottom of the first reached base and the first four all scored. Kade Benavidez and Luca Boscarino recorded RBI singles while a fielder's choice with the bases loaded and a double steal played the other two runs.

Walla Walla chipped away with two runs in the fourth before taking the lead in the sixth with a three-spot. Six straight hitters reached with two outs on three walks and three hits.

The AppleSox responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two-out RBI single by Elijah Pelayo for his second RBI of the night. That tie didn't last until the seventh-inning stretch when a wild pitch plated the go-ahead run. The Sweets then tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.

Brewster native Quincy Vassar gets the ball Saturday night sitting just one strikeout away from his 100th with the AppleSox. Saturday's game is sponsored by Weinstein Beverage and is also Scout Night. Tickets can be purchased at applesox.com/schedule.

