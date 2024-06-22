HarbourCats Erase a Five-Run Deficit to Beat the Bells 6-5

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats are making a habit of comeback victories against the Bellingham Bells. In their first meeting since the dramatic victory over the Bells in last year's Championship Semi-Final, the Cats once again erased a five-run deficit to win by one run, winning tonight's game by a score of 6-5.

The Bells got to Victoria starter Elijah Higginbottom (Tacoma CC) in the second inning scoring two runs, including a Jacob Mejia home run off the Pagliacci's sign in left-centre field. The Bells lead was extended to three in the third inning courtesy of a Conner Smith RBI single.

Higginbottom's night was done after three innings giving up three runs on six hits, striking out three.

Cade Rusch (IUS) made his second HarbourCats appearance out of the bullpen pitching two innings while giving up two runs in the fifth inning.

Victoria native and current Savannah Banana Ethan Skuija threw out the ceremonial first pitch

HarbourCats hitters struggled to time up Bells starter Tyler Van Dyke who pitched four scoreless innings of three-hit ball while striking out five.

The new faces continued to make an impact offensively as Gunner Antillon (Cal Baptist) and Tate Shimao (Hawaii) each drove a run in to make it a 5-2 ballgame in the fifth inning.

Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) threw two scoreless innings, striking out two while giving up one hit. That set the stage for the offence to go to work in the bottom of the seventh.

After Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) scored on a wild pitch, Kerim Orucevic (UCSD) drove in Shimao with a two-out RBI single to make it 5-4. Jake Haggard (ULM) reached on an error which allowed Kyle Micklus (West Texas A&M) to hit with two runners in scoring position. After fouling off four pitches, Micklus legged out an infield single which tied the game at five. Haggard scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat making it 6-5, giving the HarbourCats their first lead.

Kyle Micklus threw out a Bells runner attempting to steal while picking up a stolen base of his own in tonight's game

Connor Sims (IUS) came into pitch in the eighth inning after Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced. Sims struck out two with a fastball touching 92 MPH and induced a ground ball for the third out to get out of the jam.

Sims was back out for the ninth where he set down the Bells hitters in order, striking out a third en route to recording his first win as a HarbourCat.

