Walks Haunt Pelicans Pitchers, Fireflies Take Series Finale

Sunday's series finale was dominated by the Columbia Fireflies as they turned nine hits into 13 runs in a 13-4 blowout of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. After going up 4-1 in the bottom of the first, the Pelicans didn't have a runner reach base until the ninth as they fell back to .500 at 51-51. Columbia moved up to 47-55 with the win.

Myrtle Beach scored four runs off five hits in the bottom of the first but was silenced after. Ed Howard (1-4, 2B) doubled in the first for his eighth hit of the series and Jonathan Sierra (1-3, 2 RBI) brought home two runs on a single. Peter Matt (1-4, RBI) and Josue Huma (1-3, RBI) hit back-to-back RBI singles in the opening frame.

It was a night to forget for the Pelicans pitching staff as five pitchers combined to give up 12 walks, tying a season-high. Dawel Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss after giving up five earned runs through his three innings and walking three. Sunday starter Daniel Palencia walked six and gave up three earned runs through just 1 2/3 innings. He also threw four wild pitches in his outing.

Columbia scored in a run in all but two innings as Herard Gonzalez (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Kale Emshoff (2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) led the group with a pair of RBIs each. Saul Garza (2-5, RBI) also posted a multi-hit game with a run batted in and Burle Dixon (0-3, 3 BB, RBI, 2 R) reached base three times, all on walks.

The Fireflies pitching staff retired 24 Pelicans in order after the first inning as Chase Wallace (2-4) took the win with three strikeouts through three hitless innings. Heribert Garcia started the game and after allowing four earned runs in the first inning, he cruised through the next three without giving up a hit.

The game started out fast with both teams putting up runs. Gonzalez walked with one out and stole second as Darryl Collins struck out in the next at-bat. Gonzalez scored on two wild pitches by Palencia to give the Fireflies an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, the Birds responded by taking the lead as Christian Franklin singled and Howard doubled to put runners on second and third. After Owen Caissie drew a walk to load the bases, Sierra stepped up with one out and hit a line drive for a single to left to score two runs. Matt and Huma both followed with RBI singles to give the Pelicans a 4-1 lead after the opening frame. They would not have another runner reach base until two outs in the ninth inning.

The Fireflies piled it on after. Two runs came home in the second inning as Matthew Schmidt hit an RBI single to score Gage Hughes. After the bases loaded up, Collins drew a walk to bring a runner in and make it a 4-3 game.

Emshoff led off the third inning with a walk and came around to score on a groundout by Jose Marquez two batters later to tie the game 4-4.

The big blows would come in the fifth as the Fireflies scored six runs in the inning, tied for the most given up in an inning by the Pelicans this year. Emshoff hit a one-out double off Rodriguez and came home on a single up the middle by Garza to give Columbia a 5-4 lead. The bases would load up and Dixon drew a walk to bring the second run of the inning in. Rodriguez was then taken out for Frankie Scalzo, who immediately gave up a ground-rule double to Gonzalez to score two runs and make it a 8-4 Fireflies lead. Two more runs scored as Collins lifted a fly ball to center that was missed by Franklin on an error to cap off the scoring.

Emshoff homered to lead off the sixth inning for his 10th of the season. Two more runs scored in the seventh as Juan Carlos Negret and Emshoff both walked with the bases loaded to make it a 13-4 game.

The Pelicans will stay at home and take on the Lynchburg Hillcats next week with game one on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

