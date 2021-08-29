Fireflies Blow out Pelicans 13-4 in Finale

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies offense exploded Sunday, scoring six in the fifth inning to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 13-4 at TicketReturn.com Field.

The big strike came in the fifth, when Columbia (47-55) put half a dozen on the board. After Myrtle Beach (51-51) recorded the first out of the frame, Kale Emshoff doubled before Saul Garza was able to single to score the backstop. Gage Hughes singled before Matt Schmidt and Burle Dixon drew back-to-back walks to make the score 6-4 in favor of Columbia and to set the table for Herard Gonzalez. Gonzalez hit a ground rule double to put two more on the board for Columbia and keep runners at second and third for Darryl Collins who drove in a pair of runs on a ball that was misplayed by Pelicans center Fielder Christian Franklin. After all was said and done, the Fireflies had a 10-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

In the final game against the Pelicans this year, the Fireflies did not go away quietly. Herard Gonzalez came home to score in the top of the first before Myrtle Beach answered with four runs in the home half of the inning.

The offense didn't give up there though. In the top of the second, Matt Schmidt deposited a single in right to score Gage Hughes before Darryl Collins drew a bases loaded walk to put the team within one.

The next inning, the Fireflies put runners in scoring position again and Emshoff came home off the bat of Jose Marquez, who received an RBI groundout to tie the game. Emshoff would smack his 10th homer of the season to left in the sixth to put Columbia in front 11-4.

Columbia would add another pair in the seventh inning off of back-to-back bases loaded walks to Emshoff and Juan Carlos Negret to give the Fireflies their final two runs in their 13-4 victory.

The bullpen was stellar after Heribert Garcia gave up four runs in as many innings to begin the game. Chase Wallace (W, 2-4) worked three perfect innings before handing the ball to Kipp Rollings and Zack Phillips who closed out the game.

After the off day, the Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game homestand with the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

