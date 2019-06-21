Walk-Off Single Sends Nuts to 2-1 Defeat

VISALIA, CA. - In a pitcher's duel, a soft single sent the Modesto Nuts to a walk-off loss against the Visalia Rawhide, 2-1, in ten innings at Recreation Park on Thursday night.

Jarred Kelenic helped the Nuts (30-41; 0-1) get to extra innings with a diving catch on the warning track to end the ninth with Joey Gerber on the mound. Had Kelenic not made that play, Alex King would have scored to end the game.

In the top of the tenth, the Nuts were unable to score against Rawhide (45-22; 1-0) reliever Luis Castillo (W, 7-0) even with the free runner. In the bottom of the tenth, Scott Boches (L, 1-6) intentionally walked the lead-off man to put two on. After getting the next two outs in order, Jake McCarthy flared the walk-off RBI single into center giving the Rawhide the series opening victory.

Penn Murfee started the game and threw well over five innings. He allowed a first-inning double to score on a RBI single by Luis Basabe. That was all Murfee allowed as he struck out six and walked one.

Josh Green, in his start for the Rawhide, surrendered a double to Joe Rizzo to start the second inning. With two outs, Jack Larsen drove him home with a single to tie the game. Green went five innings and struck out seven.

Collin Kober shined out of the Nuts' bullpen working three innings. He allowed only one hit but had to dodge trouble with three errors committed behind him. Kober did not allow a tally while striking out four.

