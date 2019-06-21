McCarthy Walks It off in the 10th Inning

VISALIA, CA - In the first game of the second-half of the season, the Rawhide win in walk-off fashion. It was a low scoring game, but the run that mattered came in the 10th inning with Jancarlos Cintron on second and two outs. Jake McCarthy hit a single into left field, which allowed Cintron to score the final run of the game.

The Rawhide scored first in the bottom of the first when Luis Alejandro Basabe doubled with L.T. Tolbert on second base. The Nuts answered back in the next half inning. Joe Rizzo scored the tying run when Jack Larsen hit an RBI single. The score remained 1-1 for another eight innings until the walk-off hit in the tenth.

Josh Green , who started for the Rawhide, struck out seven in five innings. He allowed one run to score off of four hits and two walks. He was relieved by Mack Lemieux , who struck out a season-high five batters in three scoreless innings. Luis Castillo pitched the ninth and tenth inning without allowing a run to score. He did give up one hit and walked two while striking out four. Castillo earned the win tonight, which brings his record to 7-0.

Scott Boches is the Nuts' losing pitcher tonight. He gave up the walk-off hit to McCarthy when he came in relief for Joey Gerber . Gerber pitched a scoreless ninth inning when he relieved Collin Kober . Kober pitched three scoreless innings and only gave up one hit. The starting pitcher, Penn Murfee , gave up one run off four hits and two walks. He did strike out six.

The Rawhide improve to 45-22 to start the second half and are 27-7 at home. This is the fourth extra innings win for the Rawhide. Game two against the Nuts of this four-game series is tomorrow at 7pm.

