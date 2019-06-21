Late Lead Squandered in Opener in Lancaster

Lancaster, CA - To open up second-half play, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes squandered a ninth-inning lead, falling 7-6 to the Lancaster JetHawks in game one of the four-game set.

Rancho shot out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning via Donovan Casey's ninth homer of the season, only to see the JetHawks score the next three runs of the game.

However, trailing 3-2 heading into the fourth, Rancho would respond with the contest's next four tallies up until the home half of the ninth.

Niko Hulsizer, in his Cal League debut, tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the fourth. Jeren Kendall and Devin Mann followed with a pair of RBI extra-base hits in the fifth, making it 5-3. Finally, Marcus Chiu blasted his sixth jack of the year to offer up a supposed insurance run, giving the Quakes a 6-3 advantage heading into the bottom-of-the-ninth inning.

Unfortunately, after Connor Strain left with an apparent injury during his warmup tosses, Rancho could not secure the save and the second-half opening victory.

Max Gamboa came on in emergency, issuing three walks and four wild pitches, as the JetHawks eventually walked-off the Quakes due to Luke Morgan touching home on a wild pitch.

Gamboa (4-2) shouldered the loss, while Salvador Justo (2-1) earned the win in his two innings of work.

On Friday, in game two of the series, the Quakes will send RHP Michael Grove (0-2) to the mound. On the other side, the JetHawks will call upon RHP Will Gaddis (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

