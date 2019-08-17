Walk-Off Homer Wins Series for 'Sox, 8-5

EVERETT, Wash. - After going into extra innings, the Everett AquaSox defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils with a walk-off home run, 8-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tri-City struck first in the third inning when Kelvin Melean hit an RBI single. The Frogs tied the game an inning later when Cade Marlowe doubled, driving in Trent Tingelstad. Robert Perez drove in Marlowe before the end of the inning, giving the AquaSox a 2-1 lead.

Utah Jones tripled in the fifth inning, allowing Juan Camacho to score from first base. After a Tri-City error, Cesar Izturis Jr. scored, putting the Frogs up 4-1. Tri-City evened the score in the sixth with two RBI singles to left field.

After both teams scored a run in the 10th inning, Robert Perez smoked a three-run home run over the left-field fence in the 11th and the AquaSox defeated the Dust Devils, 8-5.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the 'Sox registered 10 hits, including doubles from Tingelstad and Marlowe, Jones' triple and Robert Perez's home run. On the mound, Juan Then pitched five innings, struck out seven batters and allowed one earned run. Deivy Florido also completed five innings, striking out five and giving up five hits. Travis Kuhn closed the game, pitching one inning and striking out two batters.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the Frogs hit the road for a three-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. They'll return to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 20 to take on the Spokane Indians. Join us for the second Bark in the Park! All dogs enter for free and are welcome anywhere in the park.

