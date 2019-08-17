AquaSox Blanked in Series Opener

KEIZER, Ore. - Travis Perry, Jorge Labrador and Clay Helvey combined for a shutout as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Everett AquaSox 8-0 on Saturday before a crowd of 2,505 at Volcanoes Stadium. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Volcanoes.

Perry (4-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking three to get the win. Damon Casetta-Stubbs (3-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He also struck out two and walked one.

Salem-Keizer started the scoring in the second inning when Brandon Martorano scored on an RBI single by Beicker Mendoza.

The Volcanoes later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Marco Luciano and Alexander Canario hit RBI singles, while Martorano drove in two runs and Armani Smith drove in one in the eighth.

Martorano doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Connor Hoover singled twice, also stealing a base for the AquaSox. Everett was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Salem-Keizer staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 4-1 against Everett this season.

