Hawks Drop 2-1 Ballgame against Hillsboro in Last Game of the Series

HILLSBORO, OR - In the rubber game of a three-game series, the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) secured the series victory with a 2-1 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies).

Both starters were pesky for the opposing batters as Boise's Will Ethridge finished the night with four innings of work, allowing only four hits and a run while collecting five strikeouts.

For Hillsboro, Tyler Holton threw his best start of the season where he racked up a season-high nine strikeouts against the Hawks over five innings and only allowed two hits and an unearned run.

Hillsboro opened up the ballgame with a double from Jorge Barrosa in the bottom of the third to give the Hops the edge at 1-0.

Boise responded with a Daniel Cope reaching on an error from the center fielder of Hillsboro that moved Cope to second base. Trey Jacobs later ripped a ground-rule double into left field that scored Cope and tied the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Barrosa collected his second RBI of the night off a single into left field that scored the go-ahead run for Hillsboro, and they took the win at 2-1.

The Hawks will travel to Vancouver, British Columbia, to take on the Canadians in a three-game series with Luke Chevalier set to make the start for the Hawks in the opening game.

