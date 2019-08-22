Walk-Off Homer Buries Rancho on Wednesday

August 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lake Elsinore, CA - For the second time in the 2019 campaign, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were walked-off at The Diamond by the Lake Elsinore Storm, losing 5-2 on Wednesday evening.

In a rather fitting manner, Luis Campusano played hero in the middle game of this three-game set, the same day he was announced as the California League's CO-MVP.

The contest started out as a pitchers duel, as both starting pitchers were nearly flawless. For the Quakes (74-52, 33-25), Austin Hamilton hurled five scoreless frames until giving up a solo shot to Gabriel Arias in the sixth. Hamilton left the contest trailing 1-0, as his final line read six innings of one-run baseball and four strikeouts.

As for the Storm (66-60, 31-27), four arms combined for eight innings of scoreless baseball. They were trying to maintain a 2-0 lead and complete the shutout with a clean ninth inning, but that did not happen due to Deacon Liput's clutch two-RBI single into center field to tie the game.

Things went south for the Quakes in the bottom of the ninth in this South Division battle, as Campusano belted a walk-off three-run homer to left in a picture ending as far as the Storm were concerned.

Rodriguez (3-1), amidst the blown save, grabbed the win in his 1.2 innings of work.

Max Gamboa (5-5) shouldered the loss, even though Darien Nunez gave up the game-winning jack.

In yet another rubber match in the second half, Rancho will call upon RHP Wills Montgomerie (8-2) for the start, while Lake Elsinore gives the nod to Aaron Leasher (10-7).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 27th, where it will be your final chance to see Rancho play in the regular season with the final home stand of the year... until the PLAYOFFS. Don't miss out on Alex Verdugo Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to Allstar KIA on Friday, August 30th. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.