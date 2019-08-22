Modesto Cruises Past Giants, 10-3

The Giants dropped their second straight game in Modesto with a 10-3 loss to the Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Modesto scored in five straight innings from the second through the sixth en route to the convincing win. Despite the loss, San Jose remains only two games behind Stockton in the North Division wild card race.

The Nuts built a 6-0 lead through four innings on Wednesday before cruising to the victory. Facing Giants starter Jose Marte, the scoring began in the bottom of the second with a David Sheaffer two-out RBI single. Modesto then added two runs in the third. Marte issued back-to-back one-out walks to Connor Kopach and Braden Bishop before Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two down and blasted a two-RBI triple to the fence in deep left center. Three more Nuts runs in the bottom of the fourth then stretched their lead to 6-0. Marte walked Schaffer to start the frame before a Keegan McGovern double put runners on second and third. A walk to Johnny Adams then loaded the bases and prompted a pitching change. Patrick Ruotolo entered and fanned Jose Caballero for the first out before Kopach hit a sacrifice fly. A passed ball from catcher Hamlet Marte scored the second run of the inning and then a Bishop two-out RBI double into the left field corner made it 6-0.

The Giants broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-2, but would get no closer in the contest. Heath Quinn led off the inning with a double and immediately scored when the next batter, Manuel Geraldo, lined a single into right center. Two batters later, Marte laced a double into right center bringing home Geraldo with the second San Jose run of the night.

The Nuts though came right back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. With Ruotolo still on the mound, three straight singles from Jack Larsen, Schaffer and McGovern to start the inning produced the first run. Kopach then came through with a two-out RBI single for an 8-2 Modesto advantage.

The Giants threatened in the top of the sixth as they loaded the bases with one out, but Geraldo lined into a double play to shortstop to abruptly end the inning. The Nuts then scored their final two runs of the game with a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Scheiner led off with a single against John Gavin before a Rodriguez double put runners on second and third with none out. Larsen then brought home a run with a sacrifice fly before McGovern's RBI single extended the lead to 10-2.

San Jose squandered another bases loaded opportunity in the top of the seventh before a Courtney Hawkins solo homer to deep left in the eighth completed the scoring for the night.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Losses

The Giants have been outscored 17-4 by Modesto in the first two games of the series. San Jose has dropped six of their last seven games overall.

Hawkins Homers

Courtney Hawkins' home run was his team-leading 14th of the season. Hawkins has hit six homers in his last 13 games overall.

On The Mound

Jose Marte suffered the loss after he was tagged for a season-high six runs (all earned) in three-plus innings of work. Marte gave up only three hits, but walked a career-high tying five batters.

Season Series

Wednesday was the 30th meeting of the year between San Jose and Modesto. Both teams have now won 15 games in the season series.

Inside The Box Score

The Nuts out-hit the Giants 11-7. Modesto was 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to 2-for-10 for San Jose. Hamlet Marte (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) was the only Giants player to finish with more than one hit.

Playoff Race

The Giants (56-71) remained two games behind Stockton (58-69) in the wild card race. Modesto (58-70) though closed to within a half-game of the Ports. San Jose has 12 games remaining in the regular season.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts conclude their three-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Casey Meisner is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

