Big Offensive Night Carries Nuts to 10-3 Win

August 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - With a big offensive performance, the Modesto Nuts earned a 10-3 victory over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

All nine starters for the Nuts (58-70; 28-30) reached base. David Shaeffer started the Nuts' offensive barrage in the second inning with a two-out RBI single. Shaeffer had two singles and reached three times. From there the Nuts scored in the next four consecutive innings. Julio Rodriguez smashed a two-run triple in the third inning.

Giants (56-71; 26-32) starter Jose Marte (L, 3-8) was knocked out in the fourth. He was charged with six runs on three hits and five walks in three-plus innings. In on MLB rehab, Braden Bishop doubled home a run in the fourth.

Keegan McGovern reached base four times and drove in two runs with a pair of runs scored. Connor Kopach collected two RBIs and reached base three times.

Steve Moyers (W, 3-3) tossed five innings. He gave up just two runs, both in the fifth inning. Moyers gave up just four hits with one walk on three strikeouts.

The Nuts go for a three-game sweep of the San Jose Giants on Thursday night. First pitch at JTF is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.