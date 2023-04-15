Walk-Off Home Run Sinks Sox, 6-4

HILLSBORO, OR: Jacen Roberson hit a walk-off two-run home run over the right field fence in the ninth inning as the Hillsboro Hops (6-1) defeated the Everett AquaSox (1-5), 6-4.

The Hops scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third inning when Wilderd Patino and Kevin Graham pulled off a double steal. Graham took off for second base on a Juan Mercedes pitch to Ivan Melendez. Patino scored to give the Hops a 1-0 advantage when AquaSox catcher Charlie Welch attempted to throw out Graham at second. The AquaSox however tied the game up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Alberto Rodriguez scored on a Tyler Locklear double.

The Hops reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Jesus Valdez put the Hops on top 2-1 with an RBI single that scored Melendez. Roberson's sacrifice fly scored JJ D'Orazio followed by a Josh Day RBI single that scored Jonathan Guzman for a 4-1 Hops advantage.

The AquaSox scored the game's next run on what was perhaps the strangest play of the night when Hogan Windish hit a towering pop-up into the direction of Valdez at third base. Valdez appeared to be camped underneath the ball and waiting for it to come down before realizing that he couldn't see it. The ball fell to the ground about 10 feet behind him, allowing Rodriguez to come in to score and giving Windish an RBI single. Tyler Locklear went from second to third base on the hit and then scored two batters later when Ben Ramirez grounded out, trimming the Hillsboro lead to 4-3.

Windish tied the game up at 4-4 in the eighth inning with a solo home run over the left field fence. It was the third home run of the year for Windish.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth inning when Roberson stepped into the batter's box with two outs and Guzman on first base. Roberson had only one base hit in 22 at-bats on the season and was in a 0-15 slump before heading into the final at-bat. Roberson swung at the first pitch from Logan Rinehart and hit a towering home run that just cleared the right field fence and the outstretched glove of Rodriguez for the walk-off game-winner.

WRAPPING IT UP

Locklear ended the night two-for-five with two doubles, one run, and one RBI. The doubles were Locklear's first extra-base hits this season. Windish was three-for-four with a home run, and two RBI. He is the Northwest League leader with three home runs this season. Starting pitcher Juan Mercedes allowed three hits, one earned run, four walks, and struck out seven batters over four innings. He leads the Northwest League with 16 strikeouts. AquaSox starting pitchers have a combined 1.08 ERA through six starts this season (3 earned runs in 25 innings).

LOOKING AHEAD

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday, April 14. RHP Reid Morgan (0-0 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season for the AquaSox. Morgan previous start came against the Eugene Emeralds at home on Saturday, April 8. Morgan pitched four innings in that game, allowing an unearned run, four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. The Hops starting pitcher is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. with the pre-game show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against our friends from the north, the Vancouver Canadians starting on April 18. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment.

