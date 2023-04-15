Everett Bats Explode in 20-Run Barrage

April 15, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro entered the game riding a six-game winning streak after taking the first four games of the series against Everett. That streak ended on Saturday at the hands of the AquaSox, as Everett set multiple offensive records in their 20-run explosion. The 27 combined runs scored, 20 runs scored by Everett, 12 walks issued by Hops' pitching and nine pitchers used by Hillsboro were all Hops' franchise records.

Everett scored runs in eight-of-nine innings, including scoring two or more runs in all eight. Six AquaSox had two or more hits, five had three runs scored, four had two or more walks and six different players had an extra-base hit.

Everett did damage in the sixth inning, including back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles, a part of four RBI doubles in the inning.

Jonatan Clase had three hits, three RBI, two runs scored and three walks, Alberto Rodriguez had three hits and five RBI, James Parker had four hits, three runs scored and two RBI and Walking Cabrera had two hits (3B & HR) and three RBI.

Hillsboro used nine pitchers, including two position players, Ramses Malave and Channy Ortiz. Yu-Min Lin made his High-A debut after a solid season last year with Visalia, but lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing three runs and walking two. The nine pitchers combined to allow 17 hits, 20 runs and 13 walks.

Hillsboro scored seven runs on 11 hits in the 20-7 loss. Shane Muntz had another two-hit game and two RBI, with Jesus Valdez hitting his first home run as a Hop. Ivan Melendez also recorded his first RBI since joining Hillsboro.

The series finale between Hillsboro (6-2) and Everett (2-5) is tomorrow evening at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 1:05, with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on 620 Rip City Radio and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.