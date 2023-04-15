Hops Walk-Off for 50th Time in Team History

Hillsboro, OR - The magic continued at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday night as the Hops won their sixth consecutive game. Kevin Graham had a two-hit game, J.J. D'Orazio reached base four times and Gerald Ogando got out of a late-inning jam, on the way to a 6-4 win. Jacen Roberson hit the 50th walk-off in team history, a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth.

Juan Mercedes only allowed one run over four innings for Everett, including seven strikeouts - all on the curveball. The lone run Hillsboro scored against Mercedes was in the third on a double steal that resulted in Wilderd Patino stealing home. His seventh steal in eight tries gave the Hops' a 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro starter, Spencer Giesting, just one run that came on an RBI-double off the bat of Tyler Locklear. Locklear had two hits in the game, both doubles.

It was 1-1 heading into the fifth when Hillsboro took the lead. Sam Carlson was the first reliever out of the bullpen and hit two of the first three batters he faced. Later in the frame, Valdez had an RBI single, Roberson a sac fly and Day an RBI single that gave the Hops a 4-1 lead.

It didn't take long for Everett to respond, immediately getting two runs back in the next half inning. Two hits and an error made it 4-3 Hillsboro.

Kyle Hill struck out the Hops' side in the seventh, keeping the AquaSox deficit to one. Hugh Fisher came out for his second inning of work and allowed a 402-foot home run to Hogan Windish that tied the game. The homer was his league-leading third of the year.

Everett threatened again in the ninth, getting runners to second and third with none out. After an intentional walk to Harry Ford, the bases were loaded. Gerald Ogando came in and struck out Clase, got Rodriguez to pop out and then with the Ron Tonkin Field crowd on their feet, struck out Locklear.

Logan Rinehart was the Everett pitcher in the ninth inning and issued a one out walk to Guzman. After Valdez flew out, Roberson was the hitter with two outs. He sent the first pitch he saw to right field over the outstretched glove of Alberto Rodriguez for a two-run walk-off home run. This marks the first walk-off home run since Andy Yerzy's three-run home run in the 2019 playoffs.

Everett was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, while the Hops were 3-for-13. Hillsboro has won the first four games of the series and their sixth consecutive game.

Game five of the series between Hillsboro (6-1) and Everett (1-5) is tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 4:05, with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on 620 Rip City Radio and Bally Live.

