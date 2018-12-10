"Walk-In Wednesdays" Begin January 2

The Omaha Storm Chasers along with Spectra Food Service and Hospitality have announced "Walk-In Wednesdays", providing face-to-face job interviews for part-time gameday employment positions for the upcoming 2019 season. Beginning on January 2 and continuing each Wednesday through March 13, candidates will be able to interview on-the-spot at Werner Park from noon until 6:00pm.

Part-time jobs available for the 2019 season include

Amusements

Bat Boy

Groundscrew

Mascots

Parking

Promotions Team

SCTV Production Team

Scoreboard/Videoboard/Audio

Storm Front Team Store

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Ushers

Spectra FS&H Concessions

Spectra FS&H Catering Candidates may park in the F1 parking lot at Werner Park and enter the Bill Gorman Administrative Office by going through the Suite/Press Entrance, which is located next to the Werner Park Ticket Office.

To expedite the interview process, candidates are encouraged to fill out an employment application (found online at www.omahastormchasers.com) prior to arriving at Werner Park. These forms will also be offered on-site. Questions may be directed to jobs@omahastormchasers.com.

Candidates interested in working in concessions and catering are also encouraged to print and fill out a Spectra Food Services and Hospitality employment application (found online at www.omahastormchasers.com) prior to arriving at Werner Park.

Werner Park is slated to host the Kansas City Royals on March 25, 2019 in an exhibition game presented by Cobalt Credit Union. Tickets are still available for that contest and can be purchased at this link: http://bit.ly/2BUsp72.

Following the Royals Exhibition Game, the Storm Chasers franchise is set to start their regular season slate on Tuesday, April 9. The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

