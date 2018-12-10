Fresno Grizzlies and Partners Finalize CA Wildfire Supply & Donation Drive

December 10, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies and several partners including Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, Fresno Fire Chiefs Foundation, Noble Credit Union, Agrian, DoubleTime Fitness - BitWise South Stadium, Agajanjian Vineyards, Pieology, Krispy Kreme, Ariat, Professional Sports Catering, Manchester Center and California Highway Patrol teamed up for one of the largest supply and donation drives in the Central Valley, in response to November wild fires in both Northern and Southern California.

The #GrizzCares Supply & Donation Drive ran for two weeks (Novermber 16-30), designed to benefit families affected by the wildfires in Ventura County (Hill Fire and Woolsey Fire) and Butte County (Camp Fire). The coalition of the Fresno Grizzlies front office and their partners we were able to raise $3,250 in monetary donations with 100% of the proceeds going directly to several teachers who lost their homes in the Camp Fire.

Along with monetary donations, thousands of items were donated by proactive citizens including hygiene supplies, blankets and pillows, non-perishable foods, new clothing, and school items. The supplies will continue to be delivered to the Red Cross warehouse in Hamilton City, CA, for quick transfer to those affected by the Camp Fire. Special thanks goes to Team Worldwide, who made the initial drop off of supplies in Northern California.

"We're so proud to have our community come together and help those affected by these horrendous fires," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Our partners, staff, season ticket holders, friends and families have done a tremendous job gathering necessary supplies and donations. After tragic events such as these wildfires, we're fortunate to have the platform to quickly mobilize and help. The true credit goes to the folks who took space out of their budget, and time out of their day to bring supplies to Chukchansi Park."

"We thank the Fresno Grizzlies for bringing the community together for this effort to help our fellow Californians. The big hearts of Noble Credit Union family members were on display with all they donated in such a short period of time. We were thrilled to have participated and know that all of the donations will be much appreciated and put to good use," said Keri Bennitt, Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer at Noble Credit Union.

While the organized donation drive has concluded, the Grizzlies will still accept donations for fire victims throughout the holiday season at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies urge others to continue to collect donations, even as news of the wildfires and their aftermath exits the news cycle.

To organize either a physical or monetary donation, please contact Madeline Hamada of the Fresno Grizzlies community affairs department at 559-320-2542, or mhamada@fresnogrizzlies.com.

