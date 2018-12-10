Texas Rangers and Nashville Sounds to Play Exhibition Game at First Tennessee Park

LAS VEGAS - The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, announced today at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas that the two teams will play a spring training exhibition game at First Tennessee Park on Sunday, March 24 at 1:05 p.m.

"This is another thrilling and historic day for the Nashville Sounds," said General Manager Adam Nuse. "One of the biggest goals we established with our partnership with the Rangers was to bring a spring training exhibition game to First Tennessee Park and the city of Nashville. We can't wait to work with the Rangers to showcase Major League Baseball to this great city and our incredibly supportive fan base."

Sounds season ticket members will have first right to their same seat for the March 24 exhibition game at a discounted rate. Members who have renewed for the 2019 season will receive additional information in the next few days.

Fans interested in securing tickets immediately can do so by purchasing a full, half or partial-season ticket plan for the 2019 season. Season ticket memberships start as low as $325. Individual exhibition game tickets will not be available to the general public until early March.

A Major League Baseball exhibition game has not been played in Nashville since June 3, 1999 when the Sounds hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates at Greer Stadium.

Recently named Rangers Manager Chris Woodward played for the Sounds in 2008. The Sounds are scheduled to announce their field staff in the next few weeks.

The Rangers' spring training home is in Surprise, Ariz. Pitchers and catchers report on February 13 with the first full-squad workout scheduled for February 18. Texas begins their 2019 regular season against the Chicago Cubs on March 28 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Sounds and Rangers announced a four-year Player Development Contract in a press conference at First Tennessee Park on September 20. The Rangers' presence in Nashville continued last month during the Sounds' "Remastered" release event when team executives, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and current players were on hand to support Nashville's rebrand.

The 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Nashville Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at First Tennessee Park. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

