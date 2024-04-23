Fresno Grizzlies Kick off Exciting Second Home Series with "Making the Grade" Game and a Week Packed with Promotions at Chukchansi Park

April 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return home to Chukchansi Park this morning as the team welcomes over 7,000 students from the Central Valley to today's "Making the Grade" game. All the action for this series' matchup against the San Jose Giants starts at 11:05a this morning from Chukchansi Park.

This morning's game is the first of 3 education-focused Tuesday day games on the calendar, providing thrilling baseball action and an engaging learning environment. This year's theme is "how you can be involved in the community," and each "Making the Grade" game will feature a pregame assembly with words from multiple Grizzlies players and Mark Standriff, the Director of Beautify Fresno. The six-game series continues through Sunday with various promotions rounding out the week.

Upcoming Promotions and Events:

Friday, April 26: Halfway to Halloween, Friday Night Fireworks, Tote Bag Giveaway, presented by Community Health System & Community Outreach Night, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino - Get ready for a spooky good time at Chukchansi Park. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Tote Bag, courtesy of Community Health System to trick-or-treat on the concourse with as part of Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The evening caps off with our spectacular Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, April 27: Zoo Night, presented by Fresno Chaffee Zoo - Experience the wild side of Chukchansi Park with Zoo Night! Meet some of your favorite zoo animals and join in on the fun with zookeeper talks and more.

Sunday, April 28: Bark in the Park, presented by BluePearl Pet Hospital & Meet Bluey and Bingo Day, presented by CalViva Health - Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Bark in the Park, presented by BluePearl Pet Hospital and enjoy a special dog bandana giveaway, courtesy of Central Valley Community Foundation. The special Bark in the Park ticket package is available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers and includes a ticket for you and your dog! Plus, don't miss the rescheduled "Meet Bluey and Bingo Day" presented by CalViva Health!

Tickets for all games, including these special promotional events, are available now. Fans can visit FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office to secure their seats. Special packages and promotions are also available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.