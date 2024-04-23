Quakes Take Fifth Straight, Down Storm on Tuesday

April 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Cam Day pitched scoreless relief and Jake Gelof and Josue De Paula combined for a huge offensive night, as the Quakes rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night, winning 7-2 at LoanMart Field.

Day (1-1) scattered one hit and three walks, while giving the Quakes 4.1 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen, earning his first win of the year.

Gelof and De Paula each had three hits and combined for six RBIs, helping the Quakes overcome an early 2-0 deficit.

Rancho starter Garrett McDaniels took a zero into the fifth, but with two outs, Lake Elsinore's Dillon Head came through with a two-run single to put the Storm up 2-0.

The Quakes answered immediately, as both De Paula and Gelof delivered run-scoring hits to tie the game at 2-2.

In the seventh, the Quakes took the lead for good, as Gelof delivered a two-run double against Dwayne Matos (1-1), making it 4-2.

Leading 5-2 in the eighth, the combo delivered again, as De Paula doubled home Jeral Perez to make it 6-2, before Gelof capped his four-RBI night with a single to bring home De Paula, capping the scoring at 7-2.

The Quakes (10-4) now lead the Storm (8-6) by two full games in the South Division. On Wednesday morning, Rancho will send Gabe Emmett (2-0) to the mound against Storm righty Jose Luis Reyes (1-1). Wednesday's game is a special IEHP Education Day with an 11am start time. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.