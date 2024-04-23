Pacheco, Grizzlies shutout Giants 6-0 for 5th straight triumph

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-3) dismissed the San Jose Giants (5-10) 6-0 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight game, their longest winning streak in 2024. Fresno beat San Jose for the fourth consecutive contest after sweeping them at Excite Ballpark to open the season. The Grizzlies completed their second shutout in four games and improved to 4-0 in day contests. Fresno also moved to 10-0 when scoring first and 4-0 in series openers.

After watching teammate Jack Mahoney earn California League Pitcher of the Week honors, Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco (1-0) decided to match Mahoney's line perfectly. Pacheco stymied the Giants for six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five (70 pitches, 51 strikes). Pacheco had two 1-2-3 innings overall, recording four straight outs to end his afternoon. Stu Flesland III, Tyler Hoffman and Braden Carmichael wrapped up the final three innings to conclude the Grizzlies second shutout of the season. Flesland III and Hoffman were also apart of the group in the first Fresno shutout.

The Grizzlies offense supplied six runs on 11 hits, four walks, three Giants errors and one hit-by-pitch. Eight of the nine Fresno batters notched one hit while the first six starters in the lineup scored a run. Of the Grizzlies 11 hits, only one of them landed for extra-bases. Fresno had their leadoff hitter reach via single in each of the first five innings. Aidan Longwell (7), Andy Perez (14) and Ben McCabe (5) all extended their hit streaks after going 2-for-4 each. Longwell was also beaned by a pitch, waltzed home on an errant throw and had a key RBI in the win. Jake Snider (double) and Felix Tena (single) roped back-to-back RBI knocks in the fifth. EJ Andrews Jr. put the game out of reach with a two-RBI single a few batters after Tena.

The Giants lineup mustered five hits with two of them ending in doubles. Javier Francisco and Luke Shliger were the recipients of the extra base hits. Cesar Quintas and Maui Ahuna each reached base twice in the setback. Lefty Dylan Carmouche (0-1) was handed the loss after three innings of work. He permitted two unearned runs despite one of them being his fault (pickoff). The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- LF Jake Snider (1-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, RBI, R, HBP)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Javier Francisco (1-3, 2B)

- C Luke Shliger (1-4, 2B)

- DH Cesar Quintas (1-3, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Josh Bostick (0-2, 5.00) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (0-0, 2.25)

On That Fres-Note :

The Grizzlies celebrated their first of three Making the Grade games (Kids Days) at Chukchansi Park. 8,492 fans enjoyed a free game, free lunch, free assembly and entertainment, all thanks to the proud partners of the Fresno Grizzlies.

