Grizzlies Win 6th Straight Contest And Pick Up 3rd Shutout Win In Last 5 Games

April 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-3) shelved the San Jose Giants (5-11) 5-0 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies won their sixth straight game (seven of their last eight), their longest winning streak in 2024. Fresno beat San Jose for the fifth consecutive contest after sweeping them at Excite Ballpark to open the season. The Grizzlies completed their second straight shutout and third in their last five games.

Fresno starter Bryan Perez (1-0) was sensational over a career-high five and two-thirds scoreless innings of work. Perez allowed three hits (all singles) and four walks while punching out six. Over three starts, Perez has a 1.32 ERA. Perez left the contest with the bases-loaded in the sixth to reliever Collin Baumgartner. The Kansas product struck out Javier Francisco to escape the jam. Baumgartner retired all seven batters he faced, fanning four of them. He ended his evening with a career-best two and one-third frames and those four strikeouts. This year, Baumgartner has appeared in six games out of the bullpen, going 1-0 with three holds. Baumgartner has tossed 10 scoreless innings, permitting two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 17 (0.40 WHIP, .067 batting average against him). Bryson Hammer wrapped up the third shutout win of 2024 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first. Andy Perez (run) and Jake Snider (RBI) lined back-to-back triples to start the fun. Perez has hit safely in all 15 games to start the season while Snider is one triple shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 Career Records. Snider waltzed home on a Felix Tena RBI single to right. In the second, Aidan Longwell made it 3-0 Fresno with a scorched two-out double that nicked the first base bag and skipped past the fielder in Francisco. The Grizzlies recorded their last two runs in the eighth from a wild pitch and balk. Overall, Perez highlighted the lineup with a season-best three hits and two runs scored.

Giants' righty Josh Bostick (0-3) suffered the setback after being tagged for a trio of runs in three innings. Lefty Esmerlin Vinicio was fantastic in relief for San Jose. Vinicio was perfect over three frames, whiffing four batters. The Giants offense mustered three hits with Jonah Cox and Guillermo Williamson reaching base twice each. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Bryan Perez (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

- RHP Collin Baumgartner (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- SS Andy Perez (3-4, 3B, 2 R, SB, CS)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Esmerlin Vinicio (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- CF Jonah Cox (1-3, BB, SB)

- LF Guillermo Williamson (1-3, BB)

On Deck:

Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Cale Lansville (0-2, 6.75) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-0, 3.52)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies tossed back-to-back shutouts against the Giants last year from July 8-9 at Chukchansi Park.

