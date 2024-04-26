Fresno Given A Taste Of Their Own Medicine In 7-0 Defeat To San Jose

April 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-4) stumbled to the San Jose Giants (6-11) 7-0 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies saw both their six-game overall winning streak and five-game winning streak against the Giants snapped. With the San Jose shutout, the first three contests of the series have ended with a goose egg for the losing team. Fresno has been shutout in two of their four losses overall (both have come at home).

The Giants grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Cole Foster laced a two-RBI double to center. San Jose extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth when Bo Davidson rocketed a two-run blast to the grassy berm in left-center field. It was Davidson's first homer of the season. He had a big night, reaching base three times with two-strike counts (single and walk as well). He battled for 11 pitches during his base-on-balls plate appearance. The Giants put the game away in the top of the sixth with a three-run frame. Five straight batters reached with Javier Francisco (double) and Jonah Cox (single) picking up the RBI hits. San Jose starter Cale Lansville worked four no-hit innings, striking out five. He faced the minimum as a hit-by-pitch was nullified by a double play and a walk was erased by a caught stealing. Lefty Cesar Perdomo (2-0) followed Lansville with three solid frames of action. Cody Tucker wrapped up the shutout with four punchouts over two innings.

The Grizzlies offense mustered five singles, ending their 15-game extra-base streak. Jake Snider led the charge, reaching base successfully four times. Snider was beaned by two pitches, walked once and roped a single. Andy Perez lengthened his hit streak to 16 games, the longest active hit streak in all of professional baseball. Fresno southpaw Austin Emener (0-1) took the defeat after a career-high five innings of four-run ball. Emener fanned six batters, despite running into trouble throughout the evening. Relievers Welinton Herrera and Jake Madden were bright spots, combining for three hitless and scoreless frames, striking out five. Herrera fanned the side in his lone inning. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jake Snider (1-1, BB, 2 HBP)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RHP Jake Madden (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Bo Davidson (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- LHP Cale Lansville (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- SS Cole Foster (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose LHP Joe Whitman (0-2, 6.52) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-1, 1.65)

On That Fres-Note:

In the top of the sixth inning, Cole Foster lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, netting a run. After the play was over, Fresno checked to see if the runner left second base early to tag up to third. The runner in Bo Davidson was called out, leading to an 8-6-3-6 double play in one of the most bizarre plays of the season.

