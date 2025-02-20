Wake Forest Alum Mike DeShields Signs with Charlotte Independence

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of 26-year-old defender Mike DeShields. The Wake Forest University alum spent the 2024 season with USL Championship side Hartford Athletic.

"In Mike, we are signing an experienced, quality central defender. Mike provides solid defensive qualities, athleticism, and leadership ability. In addition, his ability to comfortably play out of the back fits well with our style of play," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

DeShields joins the Jacks after appearing in 10 games with Hartford in 2024, totaling 20 blocks and 14 interceptions. In 2023, DeShields appeared in 16 games for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship.

DeShields was selected fifth overall in the 2021 MLS Draft by D.C. United and was loaned to USL Championship side Loudon United. The Baltimore, Maryland native appeared in 14 matches for Loudon before joining New England Revolution II of MLS Next Pro, playing in 17 games.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to return to North Carolina and be a part of Charlotte Independence. I'm prepared to fill whatever role asked of me, giving my all in hopes of a memorable season," expressed DeShields.

DeShields joined the Demon Deacons in 2016, redshirting his freshman year. The next three seasons, DeShields totaled 60 appearances, earning All-ACC tournament honors in 2017 and Second Team All-South Region honors in 2019.

