Union Omaha Hires Two Coaches to Technical Staff for 2025 Season

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the additions of Jeyhan Bhindi and Drew Crawford to the team's technical staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Jay Bhindi hails from Canada to become an assistant coach for Head Coach Dominic Casciato. Bhindi has a UEFA A coaching license, as well as a lengthy history in analysis and assistant coaching. He began his coaching career with Ottawa Fury FC in the NASL (and later USL Championship) as an academy coach, working with just about every youth level from 2011 to 2017. His work as an analyst during his time in Ottawa would yield his next opportunity as an analyst with Austin Bold FC.

Bhindi would take the step up to a first team assistant coaching gig back in his homeland with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League. After they folded, he reunited with a former colleague in Ottawa by taking an assistant coach and analyst position with CPL's Valour FC in Winnipeg. Bhindi is also fluent in four languages: English, Turkish, Portuguese, and French.

Drew Crawford joins Union Omaha as a goalkeeping coach after years in the college ranks. Crawford comes to Omaha after two and a half years as an assistant coach at Yale University, which included the Bulldogs winning the 2023 Ivy League tournament and earning a bid at the College Cup.

Before that, he spent time at Stetson University, as well as Missouri State University as a goalkeeping coach and set-piece coach. The latter would make it to the College Cup, where MSU was knocked out by Creighton. Crawford was also an assistant coach and Director of Operations at his alma mater, the University of Akron, and saw College Cup runs in multiple years there as well. Crawford holds a US Soccer D License in addition to a Goalkeeper III diploma from United Soccer Coaches.

"Jay and Drew bring great experience and enthusiasm to our staff for the 2025 season. Both of them are hungry to improve as individuals and are keen to help push our team to a higher level," said Head Coach Dom Casciato of his new colleagues.

"Jay has been in the professional coaching world for a number of years despite his young age, while Drew has some outstanding experiences at some top college programs from across the country. Both of these guys are huge assets as we look to elevate the level of our team for 2025."

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine.

