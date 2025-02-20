Texoma FC Adds Donald Benamna to Inaugural 2025 Squad

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Central African Republic international, Donald Benamna for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Benamna, 28, moved to the United States at the age of 12 from his home country of Central African Republic, eventually applying his trade as a gifted forward in college for the likes of San Diego State University and the University of Central Arkansas.

"Donald is a dynamic attacking player with an incredible work ethic and a natural ability to change games." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "His experience and creativity will be a huge asset to the team as we build a squad that can compete at the highest level."

A journeyman who has climbed the domestic ladder of semi-professional and professional soccer in the United States, his journey has seen him play in NISA, USL League 2 with side Charlotte Eagles, former USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm, and most recently in Morocco with Amal Tiznit.

"We are excited to add Donald's international and USL experience to this group." said Assistant Coach, Ben Clarvis. "He is a dynamic and skilled player with exceptional 1v1 ability and a strong goal-scoring presence. We are incredibly excited to have him join our squad."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

