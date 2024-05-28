Wahoos Start Road Series with 4-0 Shutout Over Shuckers

May 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Biloxi, Miss. - Four Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitchers combined for a four-hit, 4-0 shutout win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night

Jonathan Bermúdez (W, 2-3) overcame shaky control to register 5.0 scoreless innings, setting a trend for the Pensacola pitching staff. Despite seven walks, including three from closer Austin Roberts in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos kept the Shuckers off the scoreboard for an important tone-setting win.

The victory helped the Blue Wahoos climb back to within 2.0 games of first-place Montgomery with 23 games to play in the first half. It marked Biloxi's eighth consecutive loss, one shy of tying a franchise record.

The game was scoreless until the fourth, when Jakob Marsee led off with a double against Shuckers starer Nate Peterson (L, 1-4) and scored on a Zach Zubia RBI single. Joe Mack made it 2-0 in the sixth with a solo home run, his third at the Double-A level.

Cody Morissette added a sacrifice fly in the eighth and Paul McIntosh finished the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.

After Bermúdez departed, Adam Laskey and Raffi Vizcaíno combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Roberts walked the bases full in the ninth, but struck out hot-hitting Mike Boeve as the potential tying run to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Biloxi on Wednesday. First pitch from Shuckers Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

