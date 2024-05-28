Trash Pandas Blanked by Barons 4-0

May 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped the inaugural game of a seven-game set following a 4-0 loss to the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.

Birmingham scored the first runs of the series in the third as infielder Tim Elko hit a three-run blast into the Barons bullpen against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Chaney (L, 2-5).

Former Trash Panda and Southern League RBI leader Edgar Quero added to his total with a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Rocket City was unable to crack Birmingham starter Mason Adams (W, 3-3). The right-hander threw six scoreless innings as the Trash Pandas were shutout for the fifth time this season.

The Trash Pandas will look to find the win column during a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch of game one against the Barons is slated for 5:00 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters GM1: John O'Reilly (RCT) vs. Ky Bush (BIR)

Probable Starters GM2: TBD (RCT) vs. Drew Thorpe (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.