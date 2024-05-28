Barons Get 4-0 Shutout Win Against Trash Pandas

May 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







First baseman Tim Elko hit a three-run home run to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 4-0 win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. This was the sixth shutout of the season for the Barons.

Starting RHP Mason Adams pitched a gem, going six innings, only giving up only three hits, no runs, and two walks with seven strikeouts. Adams is one of the top strikeout leaders in the Southern League, and he lowered his ERA to 2.09 in the season.

In the bottom of the third inning, Terrell Tatum was hit by a pitch. Jacob Gonzalez singled on a line drive to right field. With two runners on base, first baseman Tim Elko homered to right field, and the Barons led 3-0. It was Elko's sixth home run of the season, and he has an active 14-game hitting streak.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with two outs, Brooks Baldwin doubled to center field, Elko walked, and Edgar Quero singled to right field, scoring Baldwin. With the run, the Barons led 4-0. Quero leads the Southern League with his 34th RBI tonight.

Josimar Cousin pitched the seventh and eighth with four strikeouts, and Eric Adler pitched the ninth to preserve the Barons shutout. The Baron's last shutout was on May 18 against Chattanooga.

Next, the Barons play a double-header against Rocket City starting at 5:00 pm on Wednesday. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first seven-inning game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.