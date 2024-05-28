Game 1 Preview vs Rocket City Series

ROCKET CITY TRASH PANDAS (22-22) AT BIRMINGHAM BARONS (30-14) RHP Chase Chaney (2-4, 5.79) | RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36)

Game #45 | Tuesday - May 28, 2024 | 7:00 pm CT | Regions Field | Birmingham, AL

MILB.tv | Bally Live | WJQX 100.5

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Wed, May 29 Gm 1 5:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) RHP John O'Reilly (0-0, 1.53)

Wed, May 29 Gm 2 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) TBA

Thu, May 30 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 2.77) RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-5, 5.87)

Fri, May 31 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.57) RHP Victor Mederos (3-2, 4.24)

Sat, June 1 6:30 pm vs Rocket City LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) RHP Caden Dana (2-3, 2.76)

Sun, June 2 4:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36) RHP Chase Chaney (2-4, 5.79)

LAST TIME OUT: Outfielder Terrell Tatum had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to an 8-4 win against Biloxi before 4,647 at MGM Park on Sunday night. The Barons pounded out 13 hits in the win and improved to a Southern League-best record at 30-14 on the season and ten wins out of their last 11 games. Another Baron starter gets a solid start as LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.57) goes 5.0 innings, only giving up four hits, one earned run, and three walks with three walks in the no-decision. LHP Gil Luna (2-0, 1.17) gets the win in relief. The Barons hit for a .310 (71-of-229) average with eight home runs in the six-game series at Biloxi. Biloxi (18-27) scored in the bottom of the second inning when Carlos D. Rodriguez had an RBI single, and Biloxi led by 1-0. The Barons tied the game in the top of the third inning when Terrell Tatum homered to left field for his third home run of the season. In the top of the fourth inning, Michael Turner singled, Jason Matthews homered to left field for his second home run of the season, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, an RBI single by Eric Brown Jr. scored Noah Campbell, and the Shuckers trimmed the Barons lead to 3-2. Mike Boeve hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and the game was tied at 3-3. In the top of the eighth inning, Michael Turner singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Edgar Quero on the play. With the run, the Barons took a 4-3 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tatum hit a double to left field, scoring Wilfred Veras, Tim Elko, and Turner. Jacob Gonzalez singled on a line drive to center field, and Tatum came in and scored, and the Barons took an 8-3 lead. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Brock Wilken homered to left field, and the Barons still led 8-4. Andrew Dalquist closed out the win for the Barons, getting the last two outs with runners on base. Tatum was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Since the recent call-up on Tuesday of the first game of the series, Gonzalez went 13-of-29 for a .448 average, three doubles, a home run, and eight RBIs. Brooks was 2-for-5, raising his league-leading average to .360. Elko was 2-for-5 with a run scored, Turner was 3-for-4 with two runs scored with an RBI, and Matthews had a home run and 2 RBI with a run scored in the Barons win. Next, the Barons will return home for a seven-game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Wednesday game will be a double-header starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday will be Taco Tuesday, when each Taco will be on Sale for $2 each. RHP Chase Chaney (2-4, 5.79) will start for Rocket City, while RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36) will start for Birmingham.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: RHP Mason Adams was drafted in the 13th round of the 2022 draft. After Adams led the Atlantic Sun Conference with 108 strikeouts in 90 innings in 2022, the White Sox signed him for $75,000.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .360 average and is first in OBP with a .438 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 58. Edgar Quero is third with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 33. Duke Ellis leads the league with 30 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is fifth in average with a .297 average, tied for seventh in home runs with five, fourth in slugging percentage at .468 percent, fifth in OPS with a .787 mark, is tied in third in hits with 47, tied for fifth in doubles with 12, third in XBH with 17, and third in total bases with 74. RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 51 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is second in strikeouts with 61 while Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) is third in ERA and tied for fifth in strikeouts with 50 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

North | 1st Birmingham 30-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 27-18 (3.5) | 3rd Rocket City 22-22 (8.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-33 (18.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 26-20 (---) | 1st Pensacola 23-22 (2.5) | 3rd Mississippi 22-24 (4.0) | 3rd Biloxi 18-27 (7.5)

