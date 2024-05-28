Spencer Schwellenbach, Cal Conley Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

May 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Spencer Schwellenbach and IN Cal Conley have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for May 21-26.

Schwellenbach, 23, made his second Double-A start on May 22 at Chattanooga and earned his second-straight win, striking out eight and walking none, ceding two hits over 7.0 shutout innings. The Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect was promoted to Mississippi on May 14 from High-A Rome. Over his first two starts, the second-round pick in 2021 out of Nebraska is 2-0 and hasn't allowed a run over 13.0 innings, striking out 17 and walking just two. He made his Mississippi debut in game two of the May 15 doubleheader against Biloxi, striking out a career-high nine over 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, issuing just one walk.

In eight starts between Mississippi and Rome, Schwellebach is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA (9 ER/45.0 IP), 10 walks, and 51 strikeouts.

Conley, 24, hit in all five of his starts last week in Chattanooga, batting .368 (7-for-19) with four doubles, six RBI, three runs, two walks, and a stolen base. The Texas Tech product capped his week by going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Mississippi's 11-7 win at Chattanooga on May 25. Conley is currently on a season-long seven-game hitting streak, which began on May 19. Over the streak, Conley is batting .346 with four doubles and seven RBI.

Conley was Atlanta's fourth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Tuesday and continue a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

