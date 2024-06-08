Wagas Is the Man in Pandas' Win over Looks

June 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - Trash Pandas rightfielder Eric Wagaman went 3-4 with a homer, triple, two RBI and two runs scored as the Rocket City defeated Chattanooga 6-3 Saturday evening from Toyota Field clinching the six-game series for the home team.

Rocket City started fast with two runs in the second. Wagaman led off with a solo homer against Chattanooga starter Thomas Farr for his sixth dinger of the year. Later, first baseman Sam Brown scored on a balk by Farr to put the Trash Pandas up 2-0.

The Lookouts would respond in the third as second baseman Francisco Urbaez roped a single to center scoring centerfielder Ivan Johnson from third. However, Rocket City got the run right back in the bottom-half as Wagaman ripped an RBI single to left to score designated hitter Gustavo Campero and put the Trash Pandas up 3-1.

Campero would make his presence known in the fifth as he belted his sixth homer of the year. It was also a solo blast pulling he, Wagaman and outfielder Tucker Flint into a tie for the team lead in round-trippers.

The home team added another two runs in the sixth. Wagaman tripled, then scored on an RBI single from shortstop Denzer Guzman. Two batters later, Guzman came around on another RBI single, this time from third baseman Ben Gobbel.

Chattanooga responded with two runs in the seventh. First baseman Ruben Ibarra launched a solo homer to start the frame. After Johnson doubled again, shortstop Dominic Pitelli laced an RBI single to bring Johnson in and make the score 6-3.

However, relievers Ivan Johnson and Michael Darrell-Hicks (S, 5) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief from there to give Rocket City the win.

In addition to Wagaman's word, Campero went 2-3 with his homerun and two runs scored. Johnson finished with two doubles and a run to lead Chattanooga while Pitelli and Urbaez each collected two singles and an RBI for the Lookouts.

Starter Chase Chaney (W, 3) got the win for Rocket City after he fired six innings of one run ball while allowing five hits, a walk and striking out six. The loss fell to Chattanooga's Farr (L, 6) after he gave up four runs on five hits over five frames.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will meet on Sunday afternoon in the final game of their six-game series. Kids will get to run the bases after the game presented by Listerhill Credit Union. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: John O'Reilly (RCT) vs. Rhett Lowder (CHAT)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.