Schnell's Heroic Walk-off Lifts Biscuits Past Shuckers on Friday Night

June 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Nick Schnell on game night

MONTGOMERY, AL - With a tie game in the 10th, Nick Schnell banged a double off the wall in right field to lift the Montgomery Biscuits (32-23) past the Biloxi Shuckers (21-32) by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win the game. Carson Williams scored the tying run after Bob Seymour singled and the ball was misplayed by left fielder Zavier Warren.

Montgomery scored the first two runs of the game. Tanner Murray tripled in Dru Baker in the second, and Schnell brought in a run on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0 in the fourth.

Ben Peoples matched a career high with his six-inning start. He had pitched 15 straight scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the sixth. The 23-year-old posted a season-high seven strikeouts.

Biloxi scored three unanswered runs and took a 3-2 lead in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Chandler Simpson recorded the first inside the park home run for Montgomery since Jim Haley pulled off the feat on July 31, 2009 at Riverwalk Stadium. The play tied the game at 3-3.

The Biscuits left the winning run on second base in the ninth, but Schnell delivered in the 10th to secure the win and even the series at two games apiece.

The fifth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Bradley Blalock is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

