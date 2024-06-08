Five-Run Sixth, Four Shutout Innings from Bullpen Lead Shuckers to Comeback Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Despite facing a multi-run deficit for the fifth straight game in the series, the Biloxi Shuckers (22-33) used a five-run sixth inning and four shutout innings from the bullpen to record their third comeback win of the week in a 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (32-24) at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday night. The win clinched at least a series split for Biloxi, extending their streak to three consecutive series against the Biscuits without a series loss in 2024.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first when Bob Seymour ripped a single into left, scoring Chandler Simpson from second and giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. They extended the lead to 3-0 in the third when Seymour roped an RBI single into right, followed by a sacrifice fly from Dominic Keegan.

Kaleb Bowman entered for Biloxi in the fifth and retired the side in order after Shuckers' starter Bradley Blalock worked a scoreless fourth. Bowman worked around a lead-off single in the sixth and retired the next six batters faced, recording three shutout innings for the Shuckers, lowering his bullpen-best ERA to 1.78.

In the sixth, Brock Wilken cut the deficit to one with a two-RBI double off the wall in right-center. After Eric Brown Jr. moved Wilken to third with a single and stole second, Biloxi took a 4-3 lead when a wild pitch and an error allowed both to come home on the same play. Wilken initially scored on the wild pitch, but Biscuits reliever Nelson Alvarez booted the ball back up the third-base line, allowing Brown Jr. to scamper home. Noah Campbell extended the lead to 5-3 later in the inning with an RBI double to the wall in right, scoring Ethan Murray from second.

After Bowman departed, Justin King tossed a perfect eighth and struck out the side. In the ninth, Blake Holub picked up his second save of the week with two strikeouts. Bowman (3-1) earned the win while Logan Workman (2-3) took the loss for Montgomery.

At the plate for Biloxi, Mike Boeve (2-for-4) picked up his 17 th multi-hit game of the year with Biloxi while playing in his 42 nd consecutive game, the longest streak for a Shuckers player since Cam Devanney appeared in 49 consecutive games during the 2022 season.

The Shuckers will conclude the six-game series on Sunday with a 3:33 p.m. start at Riverwalk Stadium. Milwaukee Brewers' No. 16 prospect Logan Henderson is set to make his Double-A debut for Biloxi against Adam Leverett for Montgomery. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:13 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

