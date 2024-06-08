Big Sixth Inning Sinks Biscuits in 5-3 Loss to Shuckers

June 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (22-33) rode a five-run sixth inning to a 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (32-24) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery scored first for the fifth straight game in the series on a single from Bob Seymour that scored Chandler Simpson in the first inning. Simpson singled and stole second base before scoring.

In the third inning, the same sequence happened. Simpson singled, stole second base, and scored on a single by Seymour. Dominic Keegan lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-0 after three innings.

Biloxi brought up nine hitters and scored five runs in the sixth inning to take their first lead of the game, 5-3. Logan Workman allowed three runs in the inning after delivering five scoreless innings to start the game.

In the ninth, Dru Baker lined a ball to right field that appeared to hit the ground before being gloved by Carlos Rodriguez, but Baker was ruled out. Biscuits' Manager Kevin Boles was ejected arguing the call before the Shuckers closed out the win.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Logan Henderson is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

